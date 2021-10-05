Who's responsible for cemeteries? 'They bury you, and all of a sudden they forget you'

Bill Armstrong picked up tattered pieces of the American flag wedged between a pair of toppled headstones.

It was a familiar — and frustrating — sight for Armstrong.

The York County native canvasses sunken graves and overgrown vegetation with increasing dismay each time he visits his family at St. Mary & St. Patrick Cemetery in Spring Garden Township.

"They bury you, and all of a sudden they forget you," Armstrong said. "I think if somebody doesn't get it some attention over the course of time — it's going to be worse than what it is now."

Issues of ownership and finance are constant challenges for hundreds of cemeteries across Pennsylvania. In York County, plot owners like Armstrong question who should be responsible when owners disappear and repair funds run dry.

Recently, that was just the case for the Lebanon Cemetery in North York. It took years of neglect and noncompliance until a new board was formed to address the issues at the historically Black cemetery.

Tina Charles, a member of Lebanon Cemetery's board, said Pennsylvania law requires cemeteries to place 15% of each plot sale into a perpetual care account — funding for the upkeep of the grounds.

But what happens when those funds deplete over time?

"Eventually, all cemeteries run out of space," Charles said. "And eventually, that perpetual care account will get depleted."

In short, there is no agency or comprehensive law that addresses cemetery upkeep, according to Laura Humphrey, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Additionally, the Department of State doesn't have any jurisdiction over cemeteries at all, but rather cemetery companies as defined in the Burial Grounds Act. Cemetery brokers and companies are licensed under the state Real Estate Commission, she added.

Historical, familial, religious and fraternal cemeteries are all exempt from Real Estate Commission regulations, according to the department of state.

St. Mary & St. Patrick Cemetery is under ownership of the Archdiocese of Harrisburg.

Diocese spokesperson Rachel Bryson said it receives biweekly care.

"In the event a grave marker or memorial has fallen, due to erosion, gravity or age, we work with surviving family members to repair or restore the marker, to the extent possible," Bryson said, in a written statement.

Despite the care that the diocese said the cemetery receives, Armstrong disagrees.

Over the last few months, he's sent several letters to Bishop Ronald Gainer seeking explanations for the cemetery's condition — but has received no response.

"Given the age of the cemetery," he said, "the lack of proper maintenance over the years and several vandalisms, the appearance of the cemetery is in an unacceptable condition from my assessment."

Armstrong has six family members buried there, including his great-uncle George Wood — the first African American from York County to die in action during World War I, according to local York historian Stephen Smith.

Bryson did not return follow-up questions inquiring about the dozens of toppled gravestones.

Neglected or abandoned cemeteries go beyond York County, and lawmakers are working to solve the conundrum.

State Rep. Jennifer O'Mara, D-Delaware, saw firsthand the effects of neglected cemeteries after she buried her father when she was just 13 years old.

“I watched my dad’s cemetery go into real disrepair," O'Mara said, of Mount Moriah Cemetery in Philadelphia. “I think it's a problem when there’s no regulatory oversight and it's a private industry."

In 2019, O'Mara launched Forgotten Cemeteries Day to be celebrated on May 4 as a reminder of the neglected burial grounds for many Pennsylvanians.

She hopes to draft a piece of legislation to address the concerns — but with any social issue comes the question of who will pay.

“It’s a great idea and we can get a lot of support, but how are we going to afford it?" O'Mara said. "And, is this something that people want to prioritize given all of the other needs at the state level?”

She said that unless an individual has family buried in a neglected cemetery, they don't realize the gravity of the situation.

When there's nobody else to take care of such cemeteries, the work often falls to volunteers. Friends of Mount Moriah or Friends of Lebanon Cemetery are just two examples of nonprofits that work to keep cemeteries clean.

Years ago, large families would clean up the graves of their loved ones as part of tradition. That too, has faded over time, Charles said.

“That tradition has died off through the generations to where this current generation doesn’t have that mindset that their grandparents had," she added. "That it was their duty to care for the graves of their ancestors."

