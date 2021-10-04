Coroner identifies man whose body was found in the woods in York County

The York County Coroner has identified the body of a man found last month in North Codorus Township.

The York County Coroner's report says that Jeremiah Myers, 40, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The date of his death is unknown.

Myers' body was found on Sept. 11 by people walking in a wooded area in the 5000 block of Stambaugh Road. The body had been there for a few weeks and was decomposing, authorities said at the time.

Northern York County Regional Police were able to determine a possible identity at the scene and notify the family, who confirmed that Myers had been missing for some time.

After additional investigation and multiple other confirmed findings, Myers was presumptively identified, according to the report.

If anyone has additional information about the case, contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-292-3647 or the York County Coroner's Office at 717-840-7617.