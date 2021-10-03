Man dies in car crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike on Saturday night
Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
A man died in a vehicle crash in Fairview Township on Saturday night.
Rahkeem Thompson, 24, of Delaware, died after he collided with a guardrail on the Pennsylvania Turnpi after an abrupt lane change around 9:05 p.m., according to the York County Coroner's Office.
Nobody else was injured or involved in the crash, the coroner's office stated.
An autopsy will not be conducted, but a routine toxicology test will be performed, the coroner added.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.