Man dies in car crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike on Saturday night

A man died in a vehicle crash in Fairview Township on Saturday night.

Rahkeem Thompson, 24, of Delaware, died after he collided with a guardrail on the Pennsylvania Turnpi after an abrupt lane change around 9:05 p.m., according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Nobody else was injured or involved in the crash, the coroner's office stated.

An autopsy will not be conducted, but a routine toxicology test will be performed, the coroner added.

