Want to vote in November? Here's how to register

To vote in the Nov. 2 general election, Pennsylvania voters must be registered by Oct. 18.

Anyone who hasn't done so have several options: online, by mail, at the York County Elections and Voter Registration Office or at a PennDOT drivers license center.

The York County Elections and Voter Registration Office is located at the Administrative Center, 28 E. Market St., York. Voters may download an application from the Department of State website and either mail or deliver it to that office.

That application must be completed, processed and accepted by the elections office by the Oct. 18 deadline.

Potential voters must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of Pennsylvania 30 days before the election. They must also be a resident of the election district they wish to vote in and at least 18 years old.

Those who are active duty military or a hospitalized or bedridden veteran may register to vote at any time. For more information, visit the Federal Voter Assistance Program's website.

Have more questions about how to register to vote? Visit the Department of State website or call 1-877-868-3772.

