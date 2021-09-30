YWCA York's events recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October

YWCA York has planned a number of events, starting Friday, to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness month.

With the partnership of the National Network to End Domestic Violence, six events throughout the month of October will raise awareness and promote education of domestic violence issues.

This year’s campaign theme, #Every1KnowsSome1 highlights just how pervasive domestic violence is, even if most people tend not to think about it.

According to 2020 state data, 109 individuals died as a result of domestic violence — including four from York County.

One in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their life. Anyone — regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or socio-economic status — can become a victim of domestic violence, according to YWCA York.

Here are this year's events:

5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Continental Square in downtown York: Kick off event at First Friday

4:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 at PeoplesBank Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way: Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event. Individuals can register to walk by visiting https://www.ywcayork.org/.

Oct. 21: Wear Purple Day. All Day, wear purple, take photos and share them with YWCA York using the hashtag #PurpleThursday

6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at 320 E. Market St.: Candelight Vigil to honor and remember victims of domestic violence

10 to 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 at 320 E. Market St.: Self-care discussion, mindfulness exercises and trauma-sensitive yoga

6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at 2 W. Market St.: Film screening and discussion of the documentary "Private Violence"

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

