York County food processor faces lawsuit over alleged water violations

Hanover Foods was served with a lawsuit Friday following a monthslong standoff with environmental groups.

The Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association filed the suit against the Penn Township-based company, alleging it had violated state and federal water regulations.

According to the lawsuit, Hanover Foods has discharged and continues to discharge industrial wastewater containing pollutants at levels that "exceed effluent limitations" into Oil Creek.

Oil Creek, a tributary of the Codorus Creek in York County, flows into the Susquehanna River.

Hanover Foods, which has a food processing facility at 1550 York St. in Penn Township, did not respond to inquiries for comment Wednesday.

Tom Pelton, a spokesperson for the Environmental Integrity Project, declined to comment too, only saying the groups are "engaged in productive conversations with the defendant in this case."

The Environmental Integrity Project is working with the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association as counsel to the nonprofit.

Prior to the lawsuit, Hanover Foods was served with a letter of intent and had 60 days starting in July to respond.

Ted Evgeniadis, the executive director of the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, said in July that it wasn't the first time Hanover Foods had violated state Department of Environmental Protection rules.

In 2017, the food company entered into a consent order agreement with the state DEP after an inspection determined that Hanover Foods began construction of a new wastewater facility without permit authorization, and fined the company $6,200, according to the letter of intent submitted on June 29.

Hanover Foods was also subject to a 2013 consent order agreement with a civil penalty of $20,000, according to documents provided by the state DEP.

The company also paid $1,600 to fully resolve fecal coliform effluent violations from May 1, 2016, through Sept. 30, 2016, according to the letter of intent to sue.

“It's my duty to report violations to the state, and if the state doesn’t do anything about it, then I step in and I do something about it," Evgeniadis said in July.

