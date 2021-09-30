Spotted lanternflies are back: here's how to build a trap to eliminate them

Spotted lanternflies are returning in full force in many places across Pennsylvania — especially in York County.

The black and red invasive pests can be easily squashed with a simple step, but for those who want to do a little more to eliminate the population: Penn State Extension has a solution.

Traps can easily kill many spotted lanternflies at once when placed on tree trunks. According to Penn State, trappers can take advantage of the lanternfly's predictable behavior by using traps to catch them as they climb up trees.

While sticky bands have previously been shown to be effective at reducing the population, Penn State Extension now says they can be dangerous for small birds, butterflies and other pollinators.

For those planning to use sticky bands this year, consider building a raised guard of wire or screening around the band to prevent other creatures from getting stuck, Penn State Extension said.

Alternatively, a new type of trap — the circle trap — is just as effective and can reduce the invasive species, according to the extension service.

Here's how to build it.

Materials you'll need:

1 rectangle of window screen approximately 30" x 23"

1 piece of wood approximately 11" x 1" x 0.5"

1 piece of wood approximately 18" x 1" x 0.5"

32" of sturdy but bendable wire

2 tops of plastic milk jugs

1 one-gallon zip-type bag

Weather-proof duct tape

Staple gun with short staples

Hot glue gun

1 zip tie

1 piece of twine

A couple of push pins or a staple gun

Instructions:

Cut off the tops of each milk jug. Use hot glue and duct tape to attach the spouts together. Take the window screen and fold it, cutting a small circle at the top. Use hot glue to attach the screen to the plastic top of the milk jug. Take the longer piece of wood and staple it to the netting and plastic top. Staple the shorter piece of wood to the screen netting, and tack the top seam with a stapler so the spotted lanternfly won't be able to escape through the seam. Attach the wire from the side of the netting that has the shorter wood to the tree trunk. Slip the zip-type bag over the plastic jug top and secure it with a zip-tie.

Photo instructions to create this circle trap can be found at Penn State Extension's website.

