Rep. Seth Grove to host redistricting hearing in York County

York County residents will be able to give input on congressional redistricting.

Rep. Seth Grove, R-Dover Township, who chairs the House State Government Committee, will host a hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 13, to receive input on congressional redistricting.

The hearing will take place at 4 p.m. at York College's West Campus Community Center, 441 Country Club Road in York City.

Those interested in offering in-person testimony can register by visiting PaRedistricting.com. The deadline to register is Wednesday, while written testimony can be submitted until the date of the hearing.

“Ensuring each congressional district reflects communities of interest and that communities aren’t divided are key components of the congressional redistricting process,” Grove said in a written statement.

York College is requiring everyone to wear a mask indoors and fill out a short questionnaire regarding COVID-19 and its symptoms regardless of vaccination status. Those unable to attend the hearing may watch online at PaRedistricting.com.

The hearing is one of eight planned across the state.

Redistricting redraws the geographic area of congressional districts to ensure fair and equal representation, reflecting population changes over time.

The U.S. Census determines how many U.S. representatives each state is entitled to based on population. Pennsylvania lost one of its 18 congressional seats in the 2020 Census.

