Hello, I-83 diverging diamond! Meanwhile, Mount Rose project continues

After years of construction, I-83's Exit 4 revamp — to a so-called diverging diamond interchange — is complete.

"The interchange is in its final configuration, all the work on the interchange per se is completed," said PennDOT spokesman Dave Thompson. "It is how it's going to be in the future, it's in its permanent configuration."

This new style of interchange, called a DDI for short, features two eastbound and two westbound lanes on Route 851 and utilizes signal lights at the ramp intersections to cross traffic over to the left side of the roadway and return to the right side within the interchange.

Although it appears complicated from the bird's eye view, traffic experts say it should reduce traffic accidents around the interchange.

"We firmly believe that this is going to make that interchange a lot better," Thompson said.

The $30 million project first began in 2019. While the DDI technically opened in June, crews have remained on-site to finish paving and other construction.

Also part of the work: lengthening and reconstructing on and off ramps within the interchange, replacing the Deer Creek culvert and the installation of traffic signals, drainage, sidewalks, storm water management facilities, highway lighting, guide rails, signs and pavement markings.

Thompson said the project came in on budget.

The DDI is just the third of its kind completed in Pennsylvania. The first was in Washington County on I-70 at Route 19, while another is in Lancaster County at Routes 322 and 222.

Other DDIs are in the process of being approved, designed and being built.

So far, feedback on York County's DDI has been positive — at least according to PennDOT.

"I talked to an emergency responder on Saturday, and he said that since this interchange was open to traffic in late June they've had no crashes," Thompson said. "So it's functioning as it was designed, and traffic is flowing through there."

The new design helps with congestion as well.

"Any time that traffic's backed up on an interstate with high volumes of traffic, you have concerns about rear-end collisions and motorists coming up on stopped traffic that they're not expecting," Thompson said. "When you eliminate that, it makes things safer."

All that's left to be done on the project is planting grass seed around the new pavement, Thompson said. PennDOT will partner with local municipalities and civic organizations to maintain the landscaping of the area, he said.

Elsewhere on I-83, the Mount Rose/I-83 project continues. That roughly $63 million interchange project involves the construction and widening of bridges, culverts and ramps around Exit 18.

PennDOT spokesperson Michael Crochunis said Tuesday the contractor has not provided a revised schedule to show a project completion date.

