After demotion, embattled York County elections chief says he's sticking around

Steve Ulrich's tenure as York County's elections director was controversial from the start.

Hired by the outgoing county commission in 2019, the York County GOP immediately criticized his lack of experience in running elections and social media posts critical of then-President Donald Trump.

Then came the May primary, in which 29 of 161 precincts ran out of ballots, among other problems.

And, finally, Wednesday's vote by the current commission to demote Ulrich to deputy director as they search for a new elections chief.

Even so, Ulrich won't be going anywhere.

"I'm planning to stay on and do the best job possible for as long as I can," Ulrich told The York Dispatch on Wednesday.

Despite all the criticism, Ulrich will also still be supervising the forthcoming November election. This time, though, he'll be co-directing it with Anne Mendoza, an assistant director who joined the county in October 2020.

More:Here's who York County official notified of elections office shake-up — and how

Several county officials, including President Commissioner Julie Wheeler, did not respond to requests for comment about Ulrich's continued supervision of elections activity.

When asked about the demotion and the criticism, Ulrich also declined to comment.

"It's a personnel issue, and I prefer to leave it like that for the moment," he said.

Ulrich's salary — $65,374 — remains unchanged despite the demotion, according to county spokesman Mark Walters.

As the Nov. 2 general election approaches, the county has enacted some of the changes recommended by the Elections Task Force in its final report on the May primary. That includes a target date of Oct. 12 for the first printing of ballots and the use of more staff to cover the phones on Election Day.

Want to read more on York County's upcoming election? Be sure to subscribe to help support local journalism.

Another change: identifying locations throughout the county that may be able to print ballots on Election Day in case there are issues with ballots again.

The county will also use a different method to determine how many ballots it needs to print: on Wednesday, the Board of Elections approved the printing of 190,300 Election Day ballots and 13,675 provisional ballots.

That's equivalent to 60% of the registered voters in each party.

Back in May, the county used the highest Election Day turnout from the previous three municipal elections, rounded it up and added 15%, according to Ulrich. Part of the problem was the unexpectedly large voter turnout in May.

"We feel very confident that should we run into a situation, where we're beginning to notice a need and there may be a need to replenish a certain district, we'll be able to do so that day," Ulrich said. "I think we all feel . . . that 60% of all registered voters is a very good number."

READ MORE: Hello, I-83 diverging diamond! Meanwhile, Mount Rose project continues

He added that there's no reason voters should be concerned about a repeat of the May troubles.

"We were able to address a lot of things that would concern the voters of York County," he said.

Currently, York County is canvassing for a new elections director. Ulrich said no one consulted him for advice in the hiring process.

The county posted the director of voter registration/elections position last Thursday on a government job board website. Among the qualifications preferred: previous experience of management of Elections/Voter Registration.

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com and via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.