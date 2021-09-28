RDA to hold open houses for York City property

The York City Redevelopment Authority will hold open houses for a recently acquired property.

Four open houses will be held for 323 Lindberg Ave. in the city, starting Thursday, Oct. 7. The four open houses will be:

Thursday, Oct. 7, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10, from noon to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17, from noon to 2 p.m.

The 2,473-square-foot property has five bedrooms and 1½ bathrooms, according to a Redevelopment Authority news release.

According to York County's property viewer, the property was acquired by the Redevelopment Authority on Sept. 4, 2020.

Proposals for the property are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 2 to rda@yorkcity.org.

Everyone attending open houses must have valid ID and complete waivers of liability, which will be provided on site.

Applications for proposals will be provided to prospective buyers after they view the property. Only complete proposals including documentation will be reviewed, and previously submitted proposals must be resubmitted, according to the news release.

Proposals will be reviewed and discussed during the Redevelopment Authority Board's November meeting. Those interested in applying are encouraged to submit their highest and best bid of what they would do with the property, with a minimum recommendation of $25,000.

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com and via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.