Attention all coffee lovers: Here's how to get free joe on Fridays

Turkey Hill's Free Coffee Fridays are making a return to welcome the start of the brisk autumn season.

Through Oct. 29, customers will be able to receive any size coffee — hot or iced — free on Fridays from any of Turkey Hill's locations, according to a news release.

“After seeing how much our community loved free coffee Fridays earlier this year, we are delighted to announce its comeback just in time for fall,” said George Fournier, president of EG America.

There will be a limit of one coffee beverage per customer.

