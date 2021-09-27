Truck driver dies after crash on I-83

A truck driver died after a crash on Interstate 83 that overturned his vehicle and trapped him inside, according to police.

Carl Hansen, 67, of Nottingham, Chester County, died Saturday after his tractor trailer crashed at the I-83 northbound exit for Fairview Township.

Pennsylvania State Police arrived to the scene just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday to find Hansen still conscious and trapped. He later passed out and was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, where he died, according to police.

More:Coroner searching for families of two York County men who died recently

More:Injured 22-year-old motorcyclist dies week after crash

More:Dover Township man dies eight days after crash

A witness at the scene spoke with Hansen in the aftermath of the crash.

"An initial witness to the crash made contact with the operator at the time of the crash, who was able to relay that his brakes went out on him," police said.

The truck was carrying milk, which spilled onto I-83 as a result of the crash, police reported.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.