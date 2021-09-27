Grove tries again to pass major changes to Pa. election laws

A state House committee on Monday passed bills intended to make major changes to the state's election laws, effectively redoing a bill vetoed in June as well as proposing amendments to Pennsylvania's constitution.

"It redoes a lot within the election code, focuses on increased security, increased access and modernization," said state Rep. Seth Grove, who chairs the House State Government Committee.

Grove's Voting Rights Protection Act, House Bill 1800, repeats much of House Bill 1300, which Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed in June. Afterward, Wolf shifted his position, saying he was open to "reasonable" voter ID changes in a Philadelphia Inquirer interview.

House Bill 1800 passed through the committee along party lines Monday, according to The Associated Press, and will next go to the full House for a vote.

Among the changes House Bill 1800 would make are requiring Pennsylvania voters to present ID every time they vote. A driver's license, other government ID, voter registration card or college ID are some of the acceptable forms of identification.

The bill would also require signature verification, watermarks on ballots, curbside voting to help disabled voters and early in-person voting.

The bill also moves the voter registration deadline back to 30 days before an election, said Grove, R-Dover Township.

"It does a lot of things counties have requested to improve the election administration here in the Commonwealth," he said.

In addition, the bill includes $3.1 million for the auditor general's office to allow for an election audit bureau.

"We're looking at an entire election ecosystem in that department, at least within the proposal," Grove said.

That funding had been vetoed by the governor in June under his line item veto authority, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Wolf's administration blasted the bills passed by the committee.

"The legislators behind these bills tried to overturn the 2020 general election, asked Congress to reject Pennsylvania’s electoral votes, and continue to spread the Big Lie," Wolf spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger said Monday. "The governor will veto any bill that suppresses the vote with unnecessary restrictions or undoes the landmark election reforms of Act 77."

Amendments: The committee on Monday also passed five constitutional amendments, which would take longer to take effect but would bypass the governor's office. The amendments would include requiring voters to show ID when voting and making the secretary of state an elected four-year position instead one appointed by the governor.

Grove said that is already the law in 35 other states.

Grove said he reintroduced the voting changes after Wolf's comments that he would consider changes to voter ID.

"Hopefully, we will have a negotiated product that we can adopt," Grove said.

The constitutional amendments would need to be approved by both the House and the Senate in two consecutive sessions before being put before the voters no sooner than 2023.

House Bill 1800 would have the chance to go into effect before the November election, Grove said.

"If he's honest to his word and wants to negotiate in good faith on voter ID, I think we can get this done," Grove said. "So it's really on the administration wanting to get an election code done, and we put stuff in play to make that happen."

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com and via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.