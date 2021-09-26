Injured 22-year-old motorcyclist dies week after crash

Staff report

A 22-year-old East Manchester Township man died Friday, seven days after he crashed his motorcycle.

Trent Irwin was injured when he lost control of his bike and struck a mailbox just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the 600 block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

He was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m. Friday at WellSpan York Hospital. There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology test will be performed, the coroner’s office stated.

More:Dover Township man dies eight days after crash

More:Sixth and final employee pleads out in auto shop scam case

More:York High-Spring Grove football game canceled