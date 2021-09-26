Coroner searching for families of two York County men who died recently

The York County Coroner is seeking the families of two men who died recently.

James McGinnity and Robert Bixby both died recently of natural causes. Both McGinnity and Bixby were in their 60s.

Anybody with information regarding the family of either individual is asked to contact the coroner at 717-840-7617.

