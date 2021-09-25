YWCA York's Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event returns next month

After going virtual last year, an annual fundraising walk that promotes awareness of gender violence returns in-person next month.

The 12th annual YWCA York's Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event is happening at PeoplesBank Park on Oct. 14.

Event organizers invited all adults and children to participate in a two-lap circuit of the baseball park. Participants are encouraged to wear high-heeled shoes for the walk.

Registration at the baseball park starts at 4:30 p.m. There will be ballpark food served for free before an opening ceremony at 5:45 p.m., featuring a performance by YWCA York’s Temple Guard Drill Team, which is followed by the walk around the ballpark.

Proceeds of the event benefit YWCA York's victim services.

People can register for the walk or donate by visiting classy.org/event/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes/e350819 and can learn more at ywcayork.org.

Want to go?

What: YWCA York Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, an event to raise awareness of gender violence.

Where: PeoplesBank Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way, York, PA 17401

When: Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m., walk starts at 6 p.m.

Cost: $25 registration for people over 21; $10 registration for people under 21. Shoe rentals are available for $10.

Benefits: YWCA York victim services.

