FEMA opens Hurricane Ida recovery center in York County

Any York County residents whose homes or property were damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida can seek help at a newly opened disaster recovery center.

FEMA and the York County Office of Emergency Management opened a disaster recovery center today at the Manchester Township Municipal Building, 3200 Farmtrail Road, according to a FEMA news release.

The recovery center provides people with information on how to apply for federal disaster assistance, and can help with submitting an application. The center is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

"Specialists at these temporary disaster recovery centers are equipped to help individuals apply with FEMA, upload documents needed in the application process and answer questions about specific cases," the release states.

The U.S. Small Business Administration also has a recovery centerat the York Economic Alliance at 14 Roosevelt Ave. in York City. The SBA is offering low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private non-profits, homeowners and renters.

In addition to the FEMA disaster recovery center, people can also seek assistance by calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362.

