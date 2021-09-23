Judge: Arbitrator's decision on suspended York City officer 'carries no weight'

A York County judge rejected a suspended York City police officer's latest attempt at reinstatement and ruled that an arbitrator's recommendation for the officer's reinstatement won't be considered by the court.

Officer Clayton Swartz has been suspended since July 2020, when three people accused him of pressing his knee on another man's neck — allegedly reenacting George Floyd's murder — at a party that May. In September 2020, an internal police trial board found him not guilty of violating department policies.

Since then, attorneys for York City and Swartz have been locked in a legal battle as the city attempts to appeal the trial board's decision. Mayor Michael Helfrich previously said the city does not want Swartz to serve as a York City police officer anymore.

In an order issued this week, Common Pleas Judge Matthew Menges wrote that an arbitrator who found that the city violated its collective bargaining agreement had stepped outside his bounds with an opinion that recommended Swartz's reinstatement.

Judge's new order: The judge's decision came in response to a new motion filed by Swartz's attorneys asking for the officer's reinstatement.

That motion references a previous written opinion and award filed by an arbitrator, Thomas Leonard, who wrote that the city had violated the police union's collective bargaining agreement and that Swartz should be reinstated with back pay.

Menges wrote that the contents of the arbitrator's opinion exceeded the authority the court had previously granted.

"(The arbitrator's) opinion and award carries no weight with this court, as the arbitrator clearly exceeded the scope of authority granted to him in this matter," the judge wrote.

Attorneys for Swartz and York City were supposed to meet in Menges' court Thursday, but the judge canceled the hearing after his ruling.

The court docket does not list any future hearings.

