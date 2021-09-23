First York City mayoral forum set for Thursday

York City voters can ask questions of the two mayoral candidates — incumbent Michael Helfrich and challenger Shareef Hameed — at Thursday's NAACP forum.

The local chapter will host two forums in the Capitol Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, 50 N. George St. The first is to be held Thursday, Sept. 23, and the second is slated for Thursday, Oct. 21. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the forum begins at 6:30 p.m. both nights.

Hameed, running as an independent, is a political newcomer and local activist. Helfrich, a Democrat, began his first term as the city's mayor in 2018.

To attend events at the Appell Center, attendees must have either proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

York NAACP is taking questions for the candidates. To submit a question, email yorknaacp2294@gmail.com or visit the group's Facebook page.

The local NAACP chapter will livestream the events on its Facebook page, and it will be available for live viewing on White Rose Community Channel 16.

