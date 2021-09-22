Small Business Administration opens Ida recovery center in York County

Assistance is available for those who suffered damages from Hurricane Ida.

The U.S. Small Business Administration opened a Business Recovery Center at the York Economic Alliance at 14 Roosevelt Ave. in York City. Its hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Customer service representatives can answer questions about the SBA's disaster loan program and work one-on-one with business owners to complete their applications.

Visitors are encouraged to wear a face mask when attending.

Among the avenues available for businesses according to a SBA press release:

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment.

Small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations can apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. It is available regardless of whether the applicant suffered physical property damage.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 for homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate.

Disaster loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property.

To be considered for disaster assistance, register at DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362.

To obtain information or loan applications, call the SBA's Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of hearing) or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded at sba.gov.

Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Nov. 9, 2021. The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 10, 2022.

Appreciate local business coverage? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.