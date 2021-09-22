Investigator calls York's prison trainer 'the Bernie Madoff of correctional consultants'

Allegheny County officials hired a private investigator when they couldn't get basic information about a contractor seeking a new deal with the prison there, as well as in York County, where he's under fire over treatment of prison inmates.

What Philadelphia-based PI Noelle Hanrahan found — or didn't find — might shed light on the silence from Joseph Garcia and his Corrections Special Applications Unit.

In an interview with The York Dispatch, she called him "the Bernie Madoff of correctional consultants."

Hanrahan noted even a cursory review of the history of Garcia and CSAU raised significant red flags. Among her findings, outlined in a report commissioned by Allegheny County and provided to the Dispatch: Garcia spent time in a British prison for conspiracy to commit serious bodily harm.

Garcia and CSAU did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Hanrahan's investigation was part of Allegheny County's probe into a no-bid contract awarded to CSAU to provide training and equipment to Allegheny County Jail. York County officials are reviewing a similar no-bid contract with Garcia's group.

On Monday, the Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board voted to cancel its contract with CSAU.

“Never in my life would I think I would hear a person subject to a public contract refuse to disclose their CV, background, etc.,” Brad Korinski, chief counsel for the Allegheny County Controller's Office, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review about having to hire a private investigator.

“Nor did I ever think the folks that would hire them would be unable to answer rudimentary questions about it," he added. "If we were going to hire a person to clean the county courthouse, we would require a readily available CV; yet, the guy who is training [correctional officers] to carry shotguns doesn’t say a word.”

Locally, CSAU faces allegations of mistreatment of inmates at York County Prison as the county commissioners consider whether to ink a new deal following the county's previous $122,000 contract with CSAU.

Two inmates told the Pennsylvania Prison Society that they were led through the prison at gunpoint with their genitals exposed during a CSAU exercise this spring. Others were reportedly forced to stand for hours facing a wall with their hands cuffed behind their backs with weapons pointed at them.

For the Allegheny County background check, Hanrahan spoke with Trevor Bannister, who pleaded guilty along with Garcia in 1988 to conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. The investigator showed Bannister a current photo of Garcia, and he confirmed the man in the photo was his co-conspirator.

According to the background check, Garcia was sentenced to 2½ years in prison, of which he served 20 months.

Bannister did not respond to a request for comment by The York Dispatch.

The U.S. military newspaper Stars and Stripes reported in 1989 that Joseph Garcia pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm the previous year. The York Dispatch has not been able to independently confirm either the private investigator's or the military newspaper's report.

On a separate track, Hanrahan wrote in her report that there were numerous alternatives to CSAU that the Allegheny County officials could have chosen from instead of awarding Garcia a no-bid contract for the training work.

Previously, Allegheny County Warden Orlando Harper said there was "no competitive alternative available" for the services CSAU provided.

A York County spokesman said its no-bid CSAU contract was approved under the categorization of "professional services."

In her report, Hanrahan says that she could not verify work history for Garcia as an employee, trainer or educator. Neither CSAU nor Garcia's former company, the Corrections Special Operations Group, lists a resume or any other basic biographical information.

That omission, she wrote, "is a red flag on any background check."

For her research, Hanrahan said, she emailed both Garcia and the person listed on the company's insurance carrier form as the principal, Shawna Garcia.

Joseph Garcia's email account noted he would be traveling and unable to respond until Dec. 15, while Shawna Garcia did not return an email.

"You couldn't have done an inquiry without running into problems," Hanrahan told The York Dispatch in a phone interview.

"There is no educational attainment, no list of clients, no resume, no curriculum vitae," she added. "There were red flags on every single category that one would check in a background check."

In York County, CSAU has already completed a no-bid $122,000 contract originally approved in November 2020. After the Prison Board of Inspectors unanimously approved pursuing a two-year contract with CSAU, the deal seemed on track for approval by the York County Board of Commissioners.

But that process has now paused as officials look into a March 31 incident at the prison in which inmates allege abuses by CSAU, and the county's solicitors examine the contract.

"I think it's appropriate to pause and look into these concerns that have been brought forward, and it's appropriate to do our due diligence on this," President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said earlier this month.

Wheeler did not respond to a request for comment about the new information Hanrahan reported to Allegheny County officials.

The next possible meeting at which the York County commissioners could vote on the CSAU contract is Sept. 29.

Allegheny County's oversight board voted 4-3 against extending the contract to CSAU. The meeting saw testimony from CSAU public information officer Jerry Baldwin as well as use-of-force expert Gary Raney.

