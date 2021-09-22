Hurt by Hurricane Ida? You'll have more time to file your taxes

Businesses and individuals affected by Hurricane Ida now have more time to file their tax returns.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, following the lead of the IRS, is extending due dates to file various individual and business tax returns in parts of Pennsylvania affected by Hurricane Ida.

A recent disaster declaration by FEMA allows the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing or paying deadlines. For example, deadlines falling on or after Aug. 31 and before Jan. 3, 2022, have been postponed through Jan. 3.

The extension does not apply to 2020 tax payments because that deadline was May 17 of this year.

For more information on who qualifies for relief and how the extensions work for the various types of taxpayers, visit the IRS website.

