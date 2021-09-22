Hollywood Casino York makes nearly $4.8 million in its first month

Hollywood Casino York made nearly $4.8 million in its first month of operation, according to state data.

And the new mini-casino's executives are elated.

"We had a great opening," said Penn National Gaming spokesman Jeff Morris. "We're really excited about the property and customers really enjoy it."

More than $4.2 million of that revenue was made on slot machines, the Gaming Control Board reported. The casino made $328,906 through table games in that period and $150,564 on sports wagering.

Hollywood Casino York opened on Aug. 12. The mini-casino is located inside the York Galleria mall and features 510 slot machines, 24 table games as well as the state's first Barstool Sportsbook.

York's revenue places it in 14th place among the state's 18 casino gambling venues.

Statewide revenue for gaming was $408,092,073. That's a 31.34% increase over last year's total of $310,717,728.

The state's top three earners were Parx Casino in Bensalem, Hollywood Casino at Penn National and Rivers Casino Philadelphia.

Morris said he could not discuss revenue of individual properties due to company policy. Instead, the company discusses revenue during quarterly earnings calls, which is expected next month.

"We're just really happy with the property, enjoy the great York community and look forward to an exciting fall and the winter," he said.

