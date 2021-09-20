York County rolls out several polling place changes for November election

York County will change some polling places ahead of the general election in Nov.

In Hanover Borough Fifth Ward, the polling location has moved permanently effective immediately from the York Street Medical Center to St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 127 York St.

County Commission President Julie Wheeler said the move was made because UPMC could no longer host elections at its facility.

In Newbury Township Third District, the polling location has been moved permanently effective immediately to the Yocumtown Church of God at 160 Red Mill Road in Goldsboro from the Newbury Township building at 1915 Old Trail Road in Etters.

Other planned charges are being delayed until 2022. That includes the York City Fifth Ward, which will see the polling location moved from the YMCA, 90 North Newbury St. to the Appel Center, 50 North George St.

Mayor Michael Helfrich said he was in favor of the move, offering to provide parking at the Philadelphia Street garage.

"Voters would get vouchers so that they would be provided free parking in the city parking facility when they are voting," he said at the meeting.

Other polling changes that will be delayed to 2022 include:

York City Seventh Ward from Alexander Goode Elementary School, 251 North Broad St. to People's Bank Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way.

York City 12th Ward First Precinct from United Way, 800 East King St. to Alexander Goode Elementary School, 251 North Broad St.

York City 12th Ward Third Precinct from United Way, 800 East King St. to Fourth United North Methodist Church, 20 North Lehman St. All three of these changes are to place polling locations within the boundaries of their precinct.

For the latter four locations, the November general election will be at the same locations. That includes York City Fifth and Seventh Wards and the 12th Ward First and Third Precincts.

While initially the Board of Elections was set to move the Seventh Ward precinct before the November election, Mayor Helfrich argued that it had been the polling place for a long time.

"I do not believe that the move is necessary prior to the Nov. 2 election," Helfrich said. Following the procedure set by the Fifth Ward move would reduce confusion, he added.

The changes will be updated on the county's website.

