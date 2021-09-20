Allegheny County ends contract with CSAU, controversial prison guard trainer in York County

In a lengthy meeting Monday, the Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board voted to prohibit the jail from continuing to work with Corrections Special Applications Unit.

The vote was 4-3, with one abstention.

CSAU is also the subject of a possible contract renewal with the York County Prison, which is still being considered by local officials.

The meeting saw testimony from CSAU Public Information Officer Jerry Baldwin as well as use of force expert Gary Raney.

The vote is a setback to the contractor who had been hired by York County in November 2020 to train officers at the York County Prison in a no-bid $122,000 contract.

More than a month has passed since CSAU was unanimously approved by the York County Prison Board of Inspectors in August for a second contract to train prison staff. Since then, the contract has not been taken up by the county commissioners.

While it seemed York County would approve a second contract quickly, York County chose to pause that process while investigating a March 31 incident at York County Prison.

York County had provided Allegheny County with references on CSAU according to Allegheny County Warden Orlando Harper.

Allegheny County pursued a no-bid contract with CSAU earlier this year. After an outcry from the Jail Oversight Board, the board held a meeting two weeks ago where CSAU Senior Team Leader Joseph Garcia spoke about his organization.

This is a developing story. More to come.