From defunct factory to thriving community, former Danskin property rises up

Before, it was a Danskin clothing factory.

Today, the empty, rubble-strewn field has given rise to State Street Crossing, a 56-unit affordable housing development in York City, already at capacity with a waiting list of prospective residents.

"We're just thankful that we're able to provide folks a quality, clean, affordable home for them to raise their children and to be safe and to have stability so they can be contributing to both their families and society," said Mark Dambly, president of the developer, Pennrose.

After the York County Redevelopment Authority selected Pennrose in 2016, the project included having to remove 25,000 tons of materials containing asbestos. The $17 million project was completed in June.

"Those of you from York know this site was a disaster from every angle," Mayor Michael Helfrich said. "This is a triumph right here."

Not only has State Street Crossing addressed a site that was concerning to the city, but it's also in synergy with the surrounding area, Helfrich said.

That includes the development of homes by Habitat for Humanity on Chestnut St. and a new park.

Like what you're reading? Be sure to subscribe to help support local journalism.

"The most important part for the quality of life of the members of our community is a place to call home," said state Rep. Carol Hill Evans, D-York, "a place to make cherished memories and a place to rest at the end of a hard day's work."

As housing expenses rise, it leaves less for other needs, Hill-Evans said

"Today," she said, "this neighborhood embarks on a journey with the goal of bucking that trend and providing the individuals that need it so desperately a place to call home."

Hill-Evans said the goal was to help reverse the trend of housing insecurity and take one more concern – shelter – off the minds of its low- and middle-income residents.

"I appreciate those housing developers and builders who understand the housing difficulty so many hardworking Pennsylvanians face," she said.

More:York City mayor wants more input on surveillance cameras

Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency Executive Director Robin Weissman said housing makes all the difference.

"Without housing," Weissman said, "people can't hold down a job, they can't take care of their healthcare. They can't take care of their family, they can't pursue education."

Other speakers included Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary Jeanne Fields and York Housing Authority Executive Director Regina Mitchell.

More:York County funds new affordable housing projects

Financing for the project included $900,000 in HOME funds from the City of York, $1,276,000 in PHARE – Housing Trust Funds and $1,771,000 in grant funds from the Department of Community and Economic Development for the environmental remediation.

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com and via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.

READ MORE: 'I own you': The brutal history of York County's prison contractor