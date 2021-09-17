York NAACP to hold mayoral forums with Hameed and Helfrich

York City voters will have the opportunity to ask questions of the two mayoral candidates.

The local NAACP chapter will host two forums at the Appel Center, 19 North George St., York. The first is set to be held on Thursday Sept. 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., while the second will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Mayor Michael Helfrich and candidate Shareef Hameed will attend.

To attend events at the Appel Center, attendees must have either proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The NAACP will also livestream the event on its Facebook page, and it will be available for live viewing on the White Rose Community channel 16.

In addition, York NAACP is taking questions for the candidates. To submit a question, email yorknaacp2294@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

