Police, K9s search for missing York County teen

Dozens of people have joined the search for a 15-year-old girl missing since Wednesday.

Ted Czech, spokesman for the county Office of Emergency Management, said there's been one reported sighting of Isabella Orner, who was last seen along Route 116 in Heidelberg Township on Wednesday.

"This is a search and rescue that started at 7 p.m. for Isabella, and the search continues," he said.

Roughly 30 personnel and 10 K9s are searching nearby fields, wooded areas and bodies of water for Orner, Czech said.

Orner was wearing a pink T-shirt, light khaki pants and flip flops when she was last seen, according to police. She could be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Orner is encouraged to call Northern York County Regional police at 717-854-5571.

