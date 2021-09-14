York County elections director loses job after botched primary

The troubled May 2021 primary apparently has cost the York County elections director his job.

Director Steve Ulrich is set to be demoted to deputy director, and the county will begin the search for a new director, according to York County Democratic Party head Chad Baker.

Baker said county officials notified him and the head of the Republican Party in York County of the change Tuesday morning.

"I do 100% believe that Steve and his staff have done exceptional work in extraordinary times," he said. "They've had a number of issues arise, but at the same time I feel they've met them head on and corrected them and had built a solid foundation for an effective elections office."

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler, when asked about the demotion, said she would not comment on matters of personnel.

Ulrich did not respond to a request for comment.

The change seems to be punishing a department that faced difficult election cycles due to issues including the pandemic and voting by mail, according to Baker.

"It is a knee-jerk reaction to a lot of pressure from specifically the Republican Party, the Republican Party chair, and it's disappointing to see the county kowtowing to that pressure," he said.

Ulrich's initial hiring in 2019 sparked controversy. At the time, critics pointed to his lack of experience in managing elections and social media posts critical of then-President Donald Trump.

After 29 of 161 precincts reported issues with ballots during the May 18 primary, calls for Ulrich to be fired were renewed by the York County GOP.

"All we want are fair, straightforward elections run by competent people, and elections that voters in York County can have confidence in," York GOP chair Jeff Piccola said in June.

A statement in May on the GOP's website by Piccola claimed that the lack of ballots was "real voter suppression, and it was suppression of Republican voters on a level I have never witnessed."

Piccola did not respond to a request for comment.

Ulrich's demotion is not the only change set to be made as a result of the May primary.

In a report released this week, the York County Board of Elections details why some precincts experienced ballot shortages.

In the report, York County Voter Registration Office workers said they estimated ballot needs based upon Pennsylvania's Election Code, which states the calculation should be based upon the last three municipal primary elections in a district in an amount of at least 10% higher than the highest number of ballots.

"In doing so (the office) calculated the highest number of ballots cast for the last three municipal primaries (2015-2017-2019), added 15 percent to that total, and then rounded up to the nearest 50 or 100," the report reads.

That translated to 23,600 Democratic ballots, 40,150 Republican ballots and 11,850 non-partisan ballots for 75,600 "at the poll" ballots. Mail-in and absentee ballots were done separately.

"The (York County Voter Registration Office) did not properly anticipate the voter turnout or the increase in voter registration for the 2021 Municipal Primary Election," the report reads.

If the calculations had been based on the November 2019 general election, voter shortages would have resulted, but they would have been less severe, according to the report.

Twenty-nine of 161 precincts had higher-than-anticipated Republican turnouts, the report reads. It provides the example of Manheim Township, which had a 100% higher turnout than any municipal primary election.

The report also speaks about the issue of getting ballots to precincts that ran low. According to the report, the county first realized it had a problem at 11:30 a.m. They then contacted vendors Print-O-Stat and Kutco. Between those two vendors and county offices, they were able to produce 11,200 ballots.

County staff and elections rovers were utilized to deliver ballots. It took until 7:30 p.m. for the sheriff's department to begin helping deliver ballots upon the order of President Judge Maria Musti Cook.

In response to the primary election issues, the Board of Elections made three primary recommendations:

Order ballots for a minimum of 50% of all registered voters in each party and precinct. "This 'floor' should only be a starting point for final calculations; while this exceeds the statutory legal requirement, benchmarking indicates this is a best practice."

Ballot size should be a maximum of 17 inches. According to the report, a one-page ballot meant there were three options for size: 17, 20 or 22 inches. Print-O-Stat can't print larger than 17 inches, according to the report, and no one can print 22 inches.

Identify on-demand printing locations across the county if there is an issue with a ballot shortage in the future.

In addition, the elections department will double the amount of staff answering phone calls on Election Day. They will also move up the initial deadline for ballot production and mailing to the elections department to three weeks before Election Day instead of two weeks.

"This is a process. We are going to continue to analyze each election and look at what worked and what didn't so we can continue to improve our processes and run efficient and organized elections," Wheeler said.

"I believe the 2021 primary election report addressed the shortcomings we had and produced some valid recommendations for future elections," Commissioner Doug Hoke said about the report.