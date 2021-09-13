Worker dies at Three Mile Island in 'material handling accident'

A contractor died during a "material handling accident" at deactivated nuclear power plant Three Mile Island on Friday.

According to a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission report, an employee of a site contractor working outside of the radiological control area was involved in an accident just before 11 a.m. Londonderry Township EMS and Fire responded to render assistance.

"Upon arrival to the site, medical personnel declared the individual deceased," the report reads.

The name of the contractor has not been released.

Three Mile Island shut down in 2019 after 45 years of operation. It was the site of an infamous 1979 meltdown, the most high-profile nuclear disaster in U.S. history.

