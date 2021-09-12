Decomposed body of man found in woods near Spring Grove

Staff report

The body of a man was found in a wooded area in North Codorus Township on Saturday afternoon, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The man is believed to have died by suicide several weeks ago, the coroner's office stated in a new release.

The body was found around 3:30 p.m. Saturday by people walking in a wooded area in the 5000 block of Stambaugh Road.

The cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, which was ruled a suicide. There will be no autopsy.

After preliminary identification of the remains, the family was notified and confirmed that the man has been missing. His identity will be released once it is confirmed by further investigation, the coroner's office said.

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating.