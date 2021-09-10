Nighttime lane closures on I-83 begin Sunday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is planning nighttime lane closures on Interstate 83 next week.

The lane closures are around Exit 22 and will begin on Sunday night, according to a PennDOT release. They will allow for a contractor to mill and pave the roadway from mile marker 22 to mile marker 23.

Lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday until Sunday, Oct. 3. Work is expected to begin on the northbound side of the interstate before moving to the southbound side.

"Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews," the release reads.

The paving is part of a $12.4 million project to relocate the existing on-ramp from North George Street to northbound I-83, which includes building a sound wall along the ramp. Kinsley Construction is the prime contractor for the project, which is expected to be completed in October 2022.

Appreciate local news? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.