Coroner identifies man killed in workplace accident

York County's coroner identified the 62-year-old man killed Wednesday after a dump truck pinned him against a tree.

Steven S. Todd, of Dover Township, died of multiple blunt-force injuries after he was pinned by the truck while on the job for Thomasville-based Gosnell Paving, according to the coroner's office.

The incident took place at about 11:30 a.m. on White Church Road in Springfield Township. An autopsy was completed Friday morning, concluding it was an accidental death.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

