York County institution Wiener World closes permanently

A local institution closed its doors for good this summer.

Wiener World, which first opened its doors in 1976, has permanently closed after a temporary closure earlier this year.

"It is with a heavy heart that after 45 years Wiener World will be closing its doors," a post on the restaurant's Facebook page from July 30 by owner Nick Hioutis reads. The post thanks both Wiener World's customers and community as well as the restaurant's staff.

The restaurant, located at 2310 Industrial Highway in Springettsbury Township, had gone to takeout-only service during the COVID-19 pandemic and temporarily shut its doors for more than a week earlier this year.

Hioutis could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The post had over 500 comments, including an outpouring of support for the staff. While the restaurant's Facebook page and website are still available to be viewed, a call to the restaurant's phone number revealed it has been disconnected.

