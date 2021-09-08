Remembering 9/11: Communities plan events across York County

Saturday will mark 20 years since the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.

Across the country and in York County, people remember the events of that day. Here are some local events:

9/11 Healing Field, 2000 Baltimore Pike, Hanover, will host a reading of names in a field full of American flags starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. It will be followed by events at noon with a motorcycle color guard and a presentation by someone who worked at the site of the World Trade Center.

Glenn Hope Care Farm, 3042 Glen Allen School Road, Felton, will host a Heroes' Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. The breakfast is free for all first responders, active military and veterans.

Appreciate local news? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

The Markets at Hanover, 1649 Broadway, Hanover, will host No Man Left Behind from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Local nonprofit Roots for Boots will provide a motorized wheelchair for a local veteran. Proceeds from the event will go towards purchasing another chair for a veteran. The event includes live music, a silent auction, a gun raffle, a Union Cigar mobile lounge and more.

Prospect Hills Cemetery will hold an abbreviated version of its Court of Valor event at 1 p.m. Sunday. Due to COVID-19, the ceremony will be open only to honorees, applicants and their families. The event will be livestreamed on the cemetery's Facebook page.

York Area United Fire and Rescue and York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services will hold a remembrance ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at York Suburban High School. Speakers include Sen. Kristen Philips-Hill, York County Commissioners Julie Wheeler and Ron Smith, York City Mayor Michael Helfrich and Rep. Carol Hill-Evans. Afterwards, a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be held at the football stadium to benefit Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the Fuel Their Fire scholarship program. The event is open to members of both departments as well as their families and friends.

This article will be updated as events are announced.

Did we miss an event? Please send the details to news@yorkdispatch.com.