After a fraught COVID year, the York Revolution is swinging for the fences

The York Revolution minor league baseball team is back on track after cancelling its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say.

"When you can't deliver your primary product for 12 months, it makes for interesting times," said Revolution President Eric Menzer.

More:York Revolution will have new and nearby rival for 2023 Atlantic League baseball season

Going into 2021, the minor league baseball team team had reduced expectations for the season, which started about five weeks later than usual and expected to end about three weeks later than usual.

The team is set to play 60 home games, 10 fewer the usual 70.

Menzer said part of those expectations included a partial furlough of the entire staff for five months during the fall and winter. That meant they worked four or three days a week with corresponding salary reductions.

"That helped us be in a position to get through 2021," Menzer said.

In fact, some things have turned out better.

Menzer said individual ticket sales have been strong and capacity restrictions had been lifted before the season. However, there was a drop in the amount of school groups and corporate events, as well as a 35% drop in Skybox rentals.

"A lot of companies had not felt comfortable gathering people, or they didn't want to offer that to clients," he said.

Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

With reductions in both cost and revenue, Menzer said, they're projecting the team will break even at the end of the season.

Of course, COVID continues to be a wildcard given the increasing case counts due to the delta variant.

Looking ahead to next season, which will be the 15th anniversary, he said they were planning for business as usual. The team plans to continue following CDC guidelines.

In May, the Revolution dropped its masking requirement for fully vaccinated fans.

"I am sure there will continue to be some impacts around the edges from COVID," he said, "but in terms of our business plan for 2022, we're planning for a business as usual approach."

You can learn more about upcoming events and buy tickets at www.yorkrevolution.com.

READ MORE: Farmer's Almanac issues its winter forecast: Can you trust it?