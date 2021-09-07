Yorktowne project continues amid investigation of worker accident

The Yorktowne Hotel project is still on track to open in summer 2022 after an accident last week resulted in two workers falling six stories from a construction lift.

The two workers were rushed to the hospital on Aug. 31. First responders told The York Dispatch one had suffered life-threatening injuries, and both are still recovering in the hospital.

At a York County Industrial Development Authority meeting Tuesday, the board briefly went into executive session to discuss the ongoing investigation of the accident, which includes the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

OSHA has up to six months to complete its investigation, according to a Department of Labor spokesperson.

At the meeting, IDA official Kim Hogeman read a statement from Kinsley Construction saying the company is fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the individuals involved in this incident and their families," the statement read.

Hogeman said a lot of work had been going on at the Yorktowne, including interior framing, mechanical upgrades and the installation of a new roof.

Originally expected to be completed in 2019, the project has gone over time and over budget since. The current cost is expected to be $54 million, nearly double the original estimates.

