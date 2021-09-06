York County funds new affordable housing projects

York County set aside $607,000 for affordable housing projects as part of its share of American Rescue Plan funding.

Sparrow's Way in Dover Township will create 23 apartments while Kellinger Greene will produce 56 for low- and middle-income residents in Fairview Township.

Planning Commission Executive Director Felicia Dell said financial assistance was needed because of the impact the pandemic has had on the economy, namely the cost of construction materials.

Monarch Development official Brandon Johnson told the commissioners they had seen extreme cost increases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's just been a tumultuous time over the past couple years," said Johnson, whose firm is developing Sparrow's Way.

Lumber prices have come down from a peak of $1,600 per thousand board feet, he said, but prices remain high.

In total, $285,002 of APRA funding went toward Sparrow's Way while $322,084 went to Kellinger Greene, which is being developed by Kellinger Greene.

