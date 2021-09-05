Two York Co. manufacturers expand and innovate

Regional industry trade group The Manufacturers' Association recently awarded two York County businesses.

As part of its recent 115th Annual Event, Wolfgang Confectioners cq and Trola Industries cq received the Manufacturer of the Year and Innovator of the Year awards, respectively. Two Dauphin County manufacturers also received awards.

Trola, which specializes in automation and assembly lines, invested more than $520,000 in developing new products and prototypes in the last year.

Wolfgang, a candy manufacturer, announced this year that they would invest over $3.5 million cq in expanding its business. That will add another production line and nearly 100 new jobs.cq

