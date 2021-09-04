New brewpub with 'farm-country feel' coming to York County

A Maryland craft brewery is expanding into York County.

AleCraft Brewery will move into the former Sieling Furnture manufacturing building on South Main Street in Railroad. It will feature outdoor seating and a rooftop deck, and a partnership with local restaurant Fox and Fern Cafe.

“This unique location in Railroad will provide a spacious, convenient, well-appointed taproom and a landscaped outdoor area, giving the Southern York County area a closeby destination with a farm-country feel," said Brad Streett, vice president of AleCraft Brewery.

The location received approval in a Railroad zoning hearing Aug. 16, and construction is expected to begin this fall with a grand opening in spring 2022.

