Read the Liberty Fire Co. forensic audit: 'High likelihood' of misappropriated funds

Staff report

North York Borough last week turned over a forensic audit of the now disbanded Liberty Fire Co. following a judge's order to do so.

The consulting firm that completed the audit, RKL LLP, said that between January 2012 and December 2018, there is a "high likelihood" that fire company assets were "misappropriated" by now-former fire chief Steve Miller.

In October, Miller, then 58, of the 2700 block of Clearview Road in Springettsbury Township, was charged with the third-degree felonies of theft by unlawful taking, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and receiving stolen property.

He is accused of embezzling more than $16,000 from the fire company.

Miller now awaits trial, though a date has not been scheduled, according to court documents.

Read the full audit below: