More West Nile positive mosquitoes found in York County

York County is reporting more mosquitoes that have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The county's Mosquito Surveillance Program reported positive samples in York City, Dover borough, Dover Township, East Manchester Township, Manchester Township and Springettsbury Township, according to a Thursday news release.

Additional surveillance, sampling and larval control is being conducted in each area where West Nile mosquitoes were found, according to the release.

More:York County to spray for mosquitoes that can transmit West Nile virus

The county is asking residents in those area to help prevent mosquitoes by cleaning up properties to eliminate any standing water.

"Tires, junk in the backyard, kiddie pools, any of those things. That can be a big help," program administrator Lee Graybill said in June. "We try to go out and clean up and treat retention ponds and catch basins, and abandoned homes might have a swimming pool."

More:More mosquitoes infected with West Nile found in York County

In addition to getting rid of standing water, residents should use insect repellents containing DEET.

"For individuals who don’t like to use repellents, we recommend taking an electric fan outside with you," the news release said. "Mosquitoes don’t like the wind, and the fan will help keep them away."

More:West Nile virus found in mosquitoes at two York County sites

York County residents can report mosquito concerns to the Pennsylvania West Nile virus website at www.westnile.state.pa.us. In addition, they can contact the York County Mosquito Surveillance Program by calling 717-840-2375 or emailing LMGraybill@yorkcountypa.gov.

For information about the West Nile virus and possible symptoms, call the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-724-3258.

Matt Enright can be reached through email at menright@yorkdispatch.com and via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.