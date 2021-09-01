York County pauses to investigate controversial prison contractor

York County officials have put a potential contract renewal with the controversial prison contractor Corrections Special Applications Unit on hold pending an internal review.

"I think it's appropriate to pause and look into these concerns that have been brought forward, and it's appropriate to do our due diligence on this," Board of Commissioners President Julie Wheeler said Wednesday.

More:'I own you': The brutal history of York County's prison contractor

A potential contract did not appear on the agenda at Wednesday's board meeting. It was not brought up during the meeting itself or during public comment.

Wheeler said the contract will not be considered without further investigation.

Commissioner Doug Hoke, who also serves as president of the Prison Board of Inspectors, said he had asked prison officials to look into allegations made against the contractor.

"I'm waiting to hear both sides of the story and get all of the information," he said after Wednesday's meeting.

More:Allegations of physical threats and sexual abuse dog York County Prison contractor

The investigation will include looking into a March 31 incident at the prison in which inmates reported being forced to stand facing a wall for several hours while weapons were pointed at them. Two inmates also reported being forced to walk through the prison in handcuffs with their genitals exposed.

CSAU initially received a $122,000 no-bid contract with the county in November 2020 to train up to 18 corrections officers in conflict resolution and less-than-lethal weaponry.

The second contract, which would also cover up to 18 officers, still needs to be approved by the county solicitor. It already received support from the prison board.

Appreciate local watchdog reporting? Please subscribe to The York Dispatch.

Since then, questions emerged about CSAU and its public-facing official, Joseph Garcia. That includes the conduct of another Garcia-affiliated contractor, US Corrections-Special Operations Group, which trained prison employees in South Carolina.

Earlier this year, inmate Jamal Sutherland died after being extracted from a cell in a Charleston County, South Carolina, detention center by Officers Lindsay Fickett and Brian Houle.

Both officers were later fired, though no charges had been brought against them as of August. A report by criminal justice consultant and former sheriff Gary Raney blasted Garcia and C-SOG's "misguided concepts of tactical training."

CSAU and Garcia did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday, nor have they responded to any previous requests.

Hoke said CSAU's tactics have resulted in less violence within the prison, at least according to reports he's heard from prison officials.

"We're protecting our staff and we're also protecting our inmates," he said. "I'm listening to my staff, and they're investigating it and they'll get back to us with our recommendation."

Commissioner Ron Smith, meanwhile, has already given CSAU his full support.

"That prison is much better off with that specialized group of officers doing it than it was doing it the old way," he said after Wednesday's meeting.