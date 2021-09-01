Workers in 'serious' condition after falling six stories at Yorktowne Hotel

Two construction workers suffered serious injuries after falling multiple stories at the Yorktowne Hotel.

EMTs rushed to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday after receiving reports that workers had fallen from a construction lift, York City Deputy Fire Chief Adam Smith said.

"We believe they fell about five to six stories," Smith said.

One worker suffered "life-threatening" injuries and the other serious injuries, Smith said. Both were transported to York Hospital. There was no update on their condition as of Tuesday morning.

More:'Afraid to teach': School's book ban targeted Black, Latino authors

More:Here are places in York County to avoid during heavy rains from Ida

More:Yorktowne Hotel on track for 2022 opening: 'It's a very exciting milestone'

Smith said the cause of the accident isn't known. An investigation is being conducted by York City Police, the city's zoning office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The Yorktowne is the focus of a $54 million renovation project by the York County Industrial Development Authority currently slated to finish in 2022.

READ MORE: 'I own you': The brutal history of York County's prison contractor

YCIDA spokesperson Katie Mahoney confirmed the agency is aware of the accident.

Ciara Young, a spokesperson for the general contractor, Kinsley Construction, provided this statement:

"Kinsley Construction is aware of an incident that occurred (Monday) at the Yorktowne Hotel project involving Kinsley’s subcontractor’s employees. Kinsley is fully cooperating with authorities so they may conduct a thorough investigation. Our thoughts are with the individuals involved in this incident and their families."

Appreciate breaking local news? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.