Driver ran red light, struck firefighter's vehicle: Police

A car crashed into a York City Fire Department vehicle Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crash occurred at King Street and Queen Street just after noon, when a driver ran a red light at the intersection and hit the firefighter's marked Dodge Charger, according to York City Police spokesman Lt. Dan Lentz.

The firefighter's vehicle needed to be towed, Lentz said. The firefighter is being treated for a possible neck injury, and the driver of the other vehicle was cited for a red light violation.

