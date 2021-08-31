York County to spray for mosquitoes that can transmit West Nile virus

York County's Mosquito Disease Control program will spray in Manchester Township to control mosquitoes Tuesday night.

Beginning just after dusk, a truck-mounted control will spray residential and recreational areas to deter adult mosquitoes. That's due to a high population of adult mosquitoes that can transmit West Nile virus in the area, according to a York County news release.

More:Fairview Township to be sprayed for mosquitoes

In the event of inclement weather, the spraying will be rescheduled for next Tuesday, Sept. 7. For more information, call Lee Graybill at 717-840-2375 or email lmgraybill@yorkcountypa.gov.

More:More mosquitoes infected with West Nile found in York County