York City district cancels Wednesday classes as storm nears

Staff report

York City School District canceled classes for Wednesday as the county braces for the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

York County will be under a flash flood watch from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service, which predicts an average of 3 to 4 inches of rain, with some areas seeing up to 7 inches.

The district said in a Facebook post the closure affects all students and “10 month employees. All 12 month employees are expected to report or utilize qualifying leave."

York City schools aren’t alone.

York County's nonessential operations, including nonessential court operations, will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to the predicted bad weather.

HersheyPark and Zoo America will be closed Wednesday, given the heavy rain expected from the former hurricane, the agency said.

The Chocolatier, Milton's Ice Cream Parlor, The Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen and HersheyPark Supply Co. also will be closed.

More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi were left without power as Ida pushed through on Sunday with winds that reached 150 mph. The wind speed tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the mainland.

By late Monday, the storm had been downgraded to a tropical depression with winds of up to 35 mph, though forecasters still warned of heavy rain and a flood threat as the storm moves north.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.