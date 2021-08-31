York City asks court to dismiss Officer Clayton Swartz's lawsuit

York City's government asked a county judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by a suspended city police officer who was accused of reenacting George Floyd's murder.

Attorneys for Officer Clayton Swartz had sued the city in July, demanding that he be reinstated with back pay. On Monday, an attorney for York City filed formal objections to the suit and requested it be dismissed.

Three people accused Swartz of jokingly pressing his knee on another man’s neck, in the same manner as George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer, at a May 2020 graduation party.

A three-member police trial board later found Swartz not guilty of violating department policies of unbecoming conduct, use of alcohol off duty and truthfulness.

But since then, city Mayor Michael Helfrich has said he doesn't want to give Swartz his job back, and they city is appealing the board's "not guilty" rulings in county court.

Swartz's lawsuit, which is separate from the city's appeal, effectively seeks to enforce an arbitrator's recent decision that recommended Swartz be returned to work and compensated for lost wages.

The city argued that Swartz's attorneys filed their lawsuit before the city had a chance to appeal the arbitrator's ruling, which the city has since done.

If that appeal fails and the arbitrator's ruling is upheld, the city argued, Swartz will be reinstated anyway.

Swartz's lawsuit is in the form of a mandamus action, which is considered an "extraordinary" action aimed to compel someone to do something and should only be used when there's no other option.

The city argues Swartz does have another option — to await the arbitration appeal — and that the lawsuit only serves to "short-circuit" the legal process, city attorney Joseph Rudolf wrote.

Swartz attorneys Ed Paskey and Douglas France will have 20 days to respond to the city's objections.

