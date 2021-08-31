Some York County operations and courts to close early Wednesday

York County's nonessential operations, including nonessential court operations, will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to the forecast bad weather.

The county is under a flash flood watch from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. Heavy rain is expected as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through the area, according to the National Weather Service.

"Excessive rainfall associated with Ida combined with pre-saturated conditions will result in an increasing likelihood of significant flash and urban flooding impacts in parts of the watch area," the National Weather Service alert reads. "Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are forecast across south-central Pennsylvania with locally higher amounts up to 7 inches possible."